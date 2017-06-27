Lenovo has started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat software update for its two popular budget smartphones – Lenovo K6 Power and Lenovo K6 Note – launched in December last year.

Both devices are available on Flipkart as well as other retail outlets. While the K6 Power is now available at ₹9,999 for the 3 GB variant and ₹10,999 for the 4 GB variant, the K6 Note is available for ₹13,999.

The highlights of the latest update are as follows:

Enhanced Multitasking with Multi-window Support: With multi-window support, K6 Note and K6 Power can now run two apps simultaneously on the screen. All you need to do is to tap on the recent apps button and drag the apps to the top of the screen.

Data Saver: Data saver allows you to limit background data usage when you are not on a Wi-Fi network. You can even restrict data usage on individual apps.

Smarter & Bundled Notifications: The latest update enables cleaner looking notifications and the ability to reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app.

Quick App Switching: You can now double tap the recent apps button on the K6 Power and K6 Note to automatically switch to the last app you were using. No more manually selecting from a list of running apps.

Better Battery life with Doze on the go: The Nougat update adds an updated Doze mode whenever the phone isn’t in active use, and reduces data sync and periodically run tasks.

Display Size: You can now change the size of the font or the display itself.

Do you use either of the devices, and has the update trickled for your phone? Let us know in the comments! Remember, to backup any important data before initiating the update and ensure the phone has sufficient battery. Also, this one is a large update, so make sure you are on Wi-Fi or have a generous data plan.