In this post, which will be updated regularly, we take a closer look at the latest rumors surrounding the upcoming Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.

At MWC 2017, Lenovo took the wraps off its latest mid-tier smartphones, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. Falling squarely in the budget-friendly lineup of smartphones, the G5 and G5 Plus feature premium aluminum designs, fingerprint sensors, an improved software experience, and, perhaps above all else, low price tags.

But these aren’t the only mid-tier phones Lenovo has in store for us in 2017. We’ve heard plenty of rumors about two slightly higher-end models in the Moto G lineup, which will likely be dubbed the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. So what exactly will these smartphones bring to the table? In this post, we’re going to round up everything we know so far about Lenovo’s upcoming Moto G5S and G5S Plus.

As always, do keep in mind that these are just rumors for now. The company has been keeping details under wraps so far, and most of the specs and features haven’t been confirmed just yet.

Moto G5S and G5S Plus design

While we don’t have a ton of details on the G5S line’s specifications, we thankfully have a pretty good idea as to what these phones will look like. We’ve recently uncovered a handful of Moto G5S images, showing off the new device in grey, gold, and blue color options.

As you can see in the images attached above and below, the front of the G5S doesn’t stray too far away from the design of the standard G5 or G5 Plus. There’s still a front-facing fingerprint sensor below the display, along with a small moto logo sandwiched between the earpiece and screen on the top. Moving around to the back, you’ll notice the G5S also looks to have the same round, hockey puck-style camera as the standard Moto G5 lineup. Below that you’ll find the classic Motorola dimple near the center of the device.

As far as the Moto G5S Plus is concerned, that device will, unsurprisingly, look a lot like the regular G5S. Gear India has provided a handful of images of the G5S Plus, which you can find below. The only differences we’ve been able to spot between the two models are the color options and camera sensors. Gear India says the Plus is expected to come in full gold and gray color variants, as well as white face/silver back and white face/gold back versions.

Additionally, the G5S Plus looks to sport a dual camera setup on the back, making this the first Moto device to house such a feature. The report also claims this device will include 1080p video recording and a dual-LED flash.

Both the G5S and G5S Plus will feature a full-metal design, as opposed to the aluminum back plate and plastic sides found on the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. This should make these upcoming Moto phones feel a bit more high end. Due to the switch to an all-metal construction, you’ll notice there are now thin antenna cutouts on the top and bottom of each of the devices, too.

Oh and one more thing – if you look closely, you can also spot a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top of each of the devices. Thankfully Lenovo doesn’t plan on removing the headphone jack on these devices like it did with the Moto Z line.

Moto G5S and G5S Plus specs

As you may expect, the Moto G5S and G5S Plus will sport specifications that fit between the current Moto G5 line and the Moto Z line. This means we can expect to see higher-end processors, more RAM, and perhaps even higher resolution cameras.

According to a leaked slide that surfaced a few weeks ago, the Moto G5S will sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display (likely of the IPS LCD variety), while the G5S Plus will come with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display.

Gear India’s earlier report also claims the Moto G5S Plus will come with a 64-bit octa-core processor under the hood. This means it’s possible that Moto could include Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 660 or 630 platforms in these new phones.

As is par for the course for the Moto G lineup, there will likely be a number of different storage and RAM variants of the G5S line. The G5, for example, launched with 2 or 3 GB of RAM, and 16 or 32 GB storage options. The G5 Plus took things even further and launched with 2, 3, or 4 GB of RAM, and 16, 32, or 64 GB storage options. We’d expect the G5S and G5S Plus to launch with these memory variants as well. They’ll likely also feature expandable memory, too.

In terms of battery size, we unfortunately don’t have those details at this time either. However, the G5 and G5 Plus launched with 2,800 mAh and 3,000 mAh cells, respectively, so we might be able to expect a slight bump up in terms of battery capacity with the G5S line.

Moto G5S and G5S Plus software

When it comes to software, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus both shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat on board, so we’re expecting the G5S and Plus to launch with Nougat, too. It’d be a nice treat to see both devices launch with the latest version of Android, 7.1.2 Nougat.

And as is the case with other Moto handsets, the software experience should be pretty bare bones. Moto doesn’t throw in a ton of unnecessary software features that people aren’t going to use, so we can probably expect to see a vanilla Android experience, with only a handful of Moto-specific features on top.

Moto G5S and G5S Plus price and release date

So far, we haven’t heard any rumors about when these devices will be released, or how much they’ll cost. Since these are higher end models, though, we can expect them to cost a tad more than the standard G5 and G5 Plus, which are currently going for £169/€199 and $229, respectively.

It’s also worth noting that Lenovo didn’t launch the Moto G5 in the United States, only the G5 Plus. With that said, there’s no guarantee that these devices will even come to the U.S., though that’s all just speculation for now.

So, we want to hear from you! Are you excited to see what the Moto G5S and G5S Plus have to offer? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.