Hot on the heels of the official unveiling of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in Barcelona last week, the Moto G5 is now available for sale in Europe. Three Dutch retailers (Belsimpel, Mobiel and GSMwijzer) have the phone available for purchase right now for 199 Euros.

Other countries in Europe still have the Moto G5 on pre-order but we would expect general availability to kick off very soon as well. The Moto G5 Plus is still only available for pre-order across Europe, including in the Netherlands, with expected availability in early April. The Moto G5 Plus will be priced at 279 Euros when it does become available.

The Moto G5 will also see an Indian launch on March 15 but won’t be making it to the US. The Moto G5 Plus will head Stateside, however, with a $229 price tag and compatibility with the big four carriers. With Lenovo deciding to resurrect the Motorola brand once again, these phones will go down in history as two of a very short list of Lenovo Moto-branded smartphones.