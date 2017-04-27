We’ve already encountered a few leaks regarding the Moto E4 and E4 Plus, including a CAD render of the latter, but now we’ve got our hands on the potential specs and prices via WinFuture.de.

Beginning with the Moto E4, this is said to come with a 5-inch HD (720p) display, quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor @1.3GHz, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage space, expandable via microSD card. In addition, the E4 would house an 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, and a 2,800 mAh battery.

The Moto E4 Plus, meanwhile, would house a 5.5-inch HD display, the same MediaTek MT6737M chip, 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM (it doesn’t look like model variations, here, just uncertainty) and 16 GB of onboard storage with microSD support.

The E4 Plus may also include the same 5 MP front camera as the E4, but could come with a 13 MP rear camera in addition to that whopping 5,000 mAh battery we’d previously heard about.

Both handsets would arrive running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and LTE capabilities. What’s even more interesting is that the WinFuture.de suggests that both units will house fingerprint scanners — a first for the Moto E series, and not all that common on such (potentially) low-cost handsets. However, it’s possible — and I’d say at this point quite likely — that this stems from a mistake with a previous render, where a picture of the rumored Moto E4 Plus was identified as the regular Moto E4. A subsequent image from leaker Evan Blass indicates that only the Moto E4 Plus will have a fingerprint scanner.

Regarding the prices, the Moto E4 is said to be launching for €150 (~$164/₹10,500) in Europe, with the E4 Plus costing €190 (~$207/₹13,300). We don’t have any news on when they will be made available, but we’ll let you know when we learn more.

What are your thoughts on the Moto E4 lineup so far? Let us know in the comments.