Lenovo has announced an upgraded variant of the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note. The new variant packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

According to the press release, the existing Vibe K5 Note variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB configuration will continue to be available on Flipkart, but at an all-new price of just ₹12,499 ($187).

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note Display 5.5-inch IPS LCD display

Full HD resolution, 401ppi Processor 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor

Mali-T860MP2 GPU RAM 3/4GB Storage 32GB

expandable via microSD up to 256GB Camera 13MP rear camera, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, dual LED flash

8MP front camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.1

A-GPS

FM Radio

microUSB 2.0 Battery 3,500mAh

Non-removable Software Android 6.0 Marshmallow Dimensions and weight 152 x 75.7 x 8.5mm

165g

Priced at ₹13,499 ($202), the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note comes in three color options – Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey. The phone will go on sale starting 11:59pm, February 21 onwards, exclusively on Flipkart.