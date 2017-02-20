Lenovo has announced an upgraded variant of the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note. The new variant packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
According to the press release, the existing Vibe K5 Note variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB configuration will continue to be available on Flipkart, but at an all-new price of just ₹12,499 ($187).
|Lenovo Vibe K5 Note
|Display
|5.5-inch IPS LCD display
Full HD resolution, 401ppi
|Processor
|1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor
Mali-T860MP2 GPU
|RAM
|3/4GB
|Storage
|32GB
expandable via microSD up to 256GB
|Camera
|13MP rear camera, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, dual LED flash
8MP front camera
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 4.1
A-GPS
FM Radio
microUSB 2.0
|Battery
|3,500mAh
Non-removable
|Software
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Dimensions and weight
|152 x 75.7 x 8.5mm
165g
Priced at ₹13,499 ($202), the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note comes in three color options – Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey. The phone will go on sale starting 11:59pm, February 21 onwards, exclusively on Flipkart.