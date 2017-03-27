Some of Samsung’s smartphones have a great feature that allows you to launch the camera quickly. In hopes of not missing a photo opportunity, all you have to do is press the home button twice.

The upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8+ won’t have a home button, which brings up the question of how exactly will users be able to launch the camera without the need of turning on the screen, finding the camera app, and then opening it, which can be somewhat time-consuming.

Thanks to a leaked photo showing the Galaxy S8 in action, we now have an answer to that question. The image reveals a “Quick Launch para Cámara” option within the Settings menu. For those of you who don’t speak Spanish, that means “Quick Launch for Camera” and when turned on, the camera can be launched by simply pressing the power button twice — quickly.

This is great news, as the option of launching the camera app as fast as possible is something a lot of users want to see. Before you wake up the device and open the camera, you might already miss the shot you wanted to take, which is why a feature like this is important to have.

Although the Galaxy S8 and S8+ haven’t officially been announced yet, we already know a lot about them. We have heard a lot of rumors and seen a bunch of images over the past couple of weeks, which show both devices in all their glory. We still don’t know everything, which is why we are excited for the official reveal of Samsung’s flagships smartphones that is just two days away.