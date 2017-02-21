New images of the Galaxy S8 that show the device in all its glory have leaked. The pictures are consistent with the rumors that are going around about Samsung’s flagship devices. As you can see, the smartphone doesn’t have a physical button on the front, which means that the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back.

It also features a curved screen and extremely thin bezels, as expected. If you look closely at the images below, you’ll also see that the Galaxy S8 sports a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom, along with a speaker.

The device is really easy on the eyes and looks quite different from the Galaxy S7 series. The curved screen and the small bezels on the top and at the bottom give it a unique look that a lot of consumers will probably like.

There’s still no official word on when Samsung will announce the devices. We’ll know more details on February 26, when the company will share the launch date with the public during its MWC event as well as a short teaser trailer.

As you may know, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be the first Snapdragon 835-powered smartphones on the market. Unfortunately, they might also be more expensive than their predecessors, based on prices revealed by a Ukrainian retailer a few days ago. If you want to learn more about the upcoming smartphones, check out our Galaxy S8 rumor roundup post.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus look to be very promising devices, especially considering their almost bezel-less design. But Samsung won’t be the first company to announce a bezel-less smartphone this year. LG will also opt for a similar design language for its upcoming G6, which will be announced on February 26.