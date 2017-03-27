In addition to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, two other flagship devices are coming soon — Xiaomi is expected to take the wraps off the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus next month. If you want to know more about them, you’re in luck. The specifications of both devices have recently leaked.

What’s most interesting is that it looks like the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. This contradicts previous rumors claiming that they will feature the slightly older Snapdragon 821 processor, as Xiaomi just can’t get its hands on Qualcomm’s latest chipset because of supply shortages.

The smaller of the two devices, the Mi 6, will sport a 5.15-inch display with Full HD resolution. The device will be available in a few different variants as it will come with 4 and 6 GB of RAM as well as 32, 64, and 128 GB of storage. You’ll find a 19 MP camera on the back and a selfie snapper with an 8 MP sensor on the front. Other features worth mentioning are a 3,200 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s MIUI 8 user interface on top.

Those of you looking for something a bit bigger will probably prefer the Mi 6 Plus. It offers a 5.7-inch display with the same Full HD resolution. The device has 6 GB of RAM and comes with either 64 or 128 GB of storage. The primary camera of the phablet has fewer megapixels than its smaller brother — 12 MP — while the front facing camera remains the same at 8 MP.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus comes with bigger 4,500 mAh battery, also has dual-SIM capabilities, and will strangely run on a newer version of Android that the Mi 6 (7.0 Nougat), which is really strange considering that both devices will be announced at the same time.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but we do expect that both of them will offer a great price-performance ratio, as the rest of Xiaomi’s devices. Keep in mind that these are all just rumors for now, as the Chinese company hasn’t shared any details regarding the smartphones with the public yet.