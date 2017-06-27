Created by a senior XDA member “deletescape,” Lawnchair is essentially a highly customizable Pixel launcher that does not require root.

Often times, life demands that you make sacrifices: either get the Pixel launcher without root and forego of any customization or get an incredibly customizable Pixel launcher but root your device first. But what if you could make your phone look like a Pixel device and be able to rename apps, hide apps, adjust icon sizes, and more without having to void your warranty? Well, that’s exactly what Lawnchair is (get it? Lawnchair? Say it out loud, if you don’t).

Developed by a senior XDA member by the username “deletescape,” Lawnchair is a customizable launcher based on the Pixel launcher. Some of the features include:

Google Now Tab

Pixel Pill / Bar

Experimental Pixel Launcher features

Iconpack support

App renaming

App Hiding

Adaptive theming

App tray transparency

Changing Icon size

Changing grid size

Save scrolling position in apps tray

Notification badges (Enable Notification access for Lawnchair in settings to enable)

Lawnchair is certainly not the most feature-rich launcher out there: for instance, Action Launcher and Nova Launcher offer a wider range of icons and advanced gestures, but considering the fact that this is still in beta and that this is essentially a Pixel launcher with extra features, it’s impressive nonetheless. You can check it out for yourself free of charge by downloading the APK; Make sure you have “Unknown Sources” enabled before opening up the file, and as soon as it’s downloaded, you’ll be able to select your default launcher as Lawnchair. Settings can be accessed by long-pressing on the home screen, and the UI menu is where you’ll be able to customize essentially anything and everything you see within the launcher.

As of now, all updates must be installed manually from GitHub or Telegram, but according to the dev himself, they will be published on XDA Labs soon. And for those of you wondering if Dark Theme will be available in the future, he promises that it’s also on its way. Again, here’s the link for the APK, and here’s the link for donations if you’d like to support the dev behind this launcher.

Which launcher are you using on your phone at the moment? Are you going to try Lawnchair? Let us know in the comments below.