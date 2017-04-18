Some people are complaining that the latest build – 9202.35.8 – is causing their Google Wifi hub to turn into a solid blue state; fortunately, Google has acknowledged this issue and will be releasing a fix in the near future.

Just last year, Google introduced the Google Wifi, its own answer to many of the problems that conventional Wi-Fi routers pose. The mesh system promises better connectivity and subtler aesthetics, and while Google’s router was very well-received at launch, it’s had its own issues. This time, it’s a problem with basic connectivity.

Unfortunately, a hard reset doesn’t seem to solve the problem.

A user named Jacob F took to Google’s product forums to complain that after the most recent update to 9202.35.8, his Google Wifi hub would randomly turn into a solid blue state, indicating connectivity issues. The thread has since gained multiple replies, which show that while not all, a significant number of other Google Wifi users have been affected by this exact same issue. Unfortunately, a hard reset doesn’t seem to solve the problem.

The good news is, however, that Google was able to locate and reproduce the issue and is working on a fix. In the meantime, Google’s Wifi Care Team suggests two workarounds that could help resolve the issue temporarily:

Attempt to setup GWifi from scratch using a different owner account. This can mean creating a new Google account, or using a family member’s Google account to setup the Google Wifi devices through the GW app. Disconnect wireless Windows 10 devices or Xbox devices (or connect them via ethernet instead). There have been a few cases in which disconnecting any Windows 10 devices or Xbox devices has brought the Google Wifi network back up again without crashes.

As noted by the team, you can also reach out to their support team (g.co/wificare), “who will be able to provide more deep-dive troubleshooting advice based on the topography of your network.”

Is your Wi-Fi hub affected by the issue? Have those workarounds been useful?