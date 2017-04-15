Any modders looking to get into some kernel level tweaks on the new Moto G5 or G5 Plus can now go at it: Motorola has just released the kernel source code for the Moto G5 after doing so for the G5 Plus a couple of days ago. This means custom ROMs can now be more readily developed for both devices.

If you’re just after better battery life on either device, a tweaked kernel is all you typically need, so keep an eye on your favorite original development site for your particular device. Considering the price-performance ratio of these phones, you can expect they’ll end up pretty popular in the custom ROM scene and getting access to the kernel source is the first step in making that happen.

If you’re interested in poking around, take a look at either link below, and if you’re a developer with something to share, feel free to ping us in the comments to show off your efforts.