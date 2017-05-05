The test demonstrates just how scratch-resistant the special edition HTC U Ultra is. Zagg’s “Sapphire” screen protector? Not so much.

See also: Sapphire glass 128 GB HTC U Ultra headed to Europe for €849

Who doesn’t love JerryRigEverything? We recently shared his teardown videos of the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 in which he shows you how to make a cool looking clear back for those devices. His latest video tests just how durable three different “sapphire” products are – a Tissot watch with flat sapphire crystal, the special edition HTC U Ultra with a sapphire display, and Zagg’s Sapphire Defense hybrid glass screen protector. The result? Well, *spoiler alert* Zagg’s screen protector is definitely not worth the $50 price tag.

As usual, JerryRigEverything uses Moh’s Hardness picks to see just how easily the surface of each product scratches. The higher the number is, the more scratch-resistant it is, essentially: hardened glass can usually endure until five or six, as is the case with Gorilla Glass 5, but sapphire, on the other hand, can withstand until eight or even nine. That’s why some manufacturers go through the pain of producing synthetic sapphire, albeit in small quantities.

As you can see from the video above, the Tissot watch is the most scratch-resistant, holding its ground until nine. The sapphire special edition HTC U Ultra fares extremely well too, scratching at level eight, meaning both of these should be practically immune to every day scratches unless you carry around sharpened gems in your pocket. However, Zagg’s screen protector is another story.

The 50-dollar sapphire-infused screen protector scratched at level three, which is definitely worse than glass and is more akin to plastic. Although the company claims the screen protector is infused with the rare mineral, JerryRigEverything notes that traces of aluminum oxide (the official formula for sapphire) are actually infused in plastic. So perhaps calling it a hybrid glass screen protector is a bit misleading.

