Jeopardy remains the king of TV trivia game shows, and now developer Uken Games and publisher Sony Pictures Television Networks are officially launching a new free-to-play mobile title based on the 33-year old series. The game, Jeopardy World Tour, is actually moving in a slightly different direction, as it centers on players taking a virtual trip to unlock themed content in major cities like Paris, Rome, Beijing, London, Los Angeles and more.

While an official Jeopardy mobile game was released on Android and iOS a few years ago, this new title is apparently replacing that older game. As with the TV show, you are guided in your Jeopardy World Tour by long-time series host Alex Trebek. It has hundred of thousands of questions to answer (or rather, you answer them in the form of a question). You can challenge close friends in head-to-head matches, or you can compete with players around the world. Leaderboards will show just how you are doing compared to everyone else in the world.

Of course, you can still expect features in the TV game show to pop up in the new mobile game, like Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy. You can try it out for yourself when you download Jeopardy World Tour from the Google Play Store. Be aware that while the game is free to play, it does offer optional in-game purchases.

Are you a fan of the show and, if so, will you be checking out Jeopardy World Tour? Let us know in the comments!