Update (10/11): Into the Dead 2 was slated for an October 13 release, but it looks like it’s arrived a couple days early. PIKPOK’s Into the Dead 2 is now available for free in the Google Play Store. Do note that there are in-app purchases ranging from $0.99 to $54.99. Into the Dead 2 was slated for an October 13 release, but it looks like it’s arrived a couple days early. PIKPOK’s Into the Dead 2 is now available for free in the Google Play Store. Do note that there are in-app purchases ranging from $0.99 to $54.99. Interested? Head to the Play Store link below for the download. Get it from Google Play

Original post (9/18): Into the Dead is an extremely popular game with over 70 million downloads so far. If you’re a fan of the title, you’ll be happy to hear that its sequel is coming soon. New Zealand-based developer PikPok has announced that Into the Dead 2 for Android devices will be released on October 13.

Into the Dead an action-packed endless runner game in which you step into the shoes of a man who is on a mission to save his family. To get the job done, you have to cross treacherous terrain and take down a bunch of zombies that get in your way with the help of different weapons.

There are seven chapters and 60 stages available, which are full of challenges you have to overcome if you ever want to see your family again. Check out the official trailer below to learn more.

If you’re into action, zombies, weapons, and violence, Into the Dead 2 just might be for you. Based on the success of the original game, its sequel will probably be a hit among gamers. It’s already listed on the Play Store, where you can pre-register to get notified when it gets released.

Will you try out the game once it becomes available? Let us know in the comments.