At a show like MWC, not only do we get to check out the cool and exciting technology that is currently available, but we also get a glimpse into what the future has in store. Here in Barcelona, we caught up with Qualcomm, whose executives were gracious enough to sit down with us for a couple interviews.

In the first interview (embedded above), we had the chance to talk to Sherif Hanna, the Staff Manager of the Technical Marketing for Advanced Cellular Technologies department at Qualcomm. During our chat we talked about current advances in 4G LTE tech, the new Gigabit LTE support that can be found with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium – which is the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and the advent of 5G.

In the second interview, we spoke to Keith Kressin, a Senior VP over at Qualcomm. The focus of this talk was the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, including bits about its fabrication process and much more.

That’s about all there is to say, as watching the videos speak for themselves. Regardless, be sure to stay tuned with Android Authority as we continue to bring you more fantastic coverage from MWC 2017!