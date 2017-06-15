If you didn’t or if you forgot to purchase Verizon’s insurance plan when you bought your phone, Big Red is now offering another chance for you to enroll in their Total Mobile Protection plan. Hurry though because this $11-a-month plan is only available through July 14.

According to Verizon, summer is “the time of year when the most devices break and the most screens crack” because it’s the season for fun outdoor activities. Whether that’s true or not, if you bought your smartphone from Verizon and are regretting not insuring your device, you now have a second chance starting today through June 14.

The plan offers convenient and fast repairs in case your device is damaged or isn’t working the way it should be. Advantages of the plan include:

Fast replacement with a longer claim cutoff – file a claim as late as midnight Eastern and get your replacement device the next day including Saturdays

The most cracked screen repair options – 270+ carry-in locations, plus 115 markets with mobile repair technicians that come to you

File up to 3 insurance claims per 12 months per protected line – no one offers more

New, lower $49 deductible for cracked screen repair

Flexibility to cover up to 10 lines on your account – and save money – with TMP Multi-Device

Unlimited access to Verizon Tech Coach experts to solve everyday issues

You can sign up for the protection plan on Verizon’s website, but it’s worth noting that the carrier states that only the following smartphones are eligible for cracked screen repairs:

Galaxy S5 to Galaxy S7 series (Galaxy S6 Edge is not listed for some odd reason)

Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note 5

Droid Turbo and Droid Maxx

iPhone 5c to iPhone 7

Will you be signing up for Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection plan? Do you pay for phone insurance already? Let us know in the comments below!