The Insta360 Nano and Insta360 Air cameras, which are designed to be clipped onto the top of Android smartphones and the iPhone, have added a way to take 360-degree photos and video and upload them directly to Facebook Live.

The new feature will come via an app update for the Insta360 Nano and Insta360 Air. Once that update is installed, the app will be able to choose to go live on Facebook directly from the camera interface. Insta360 users can go live on their Facebook timelines, groups and Pages. While consumers will be able to use this feature, the addition of support for Pages will allow businesses to also upload live streaming 360 videos on Facebook via the Insta360 cameras.

After a Facebook Live streaming event has started, on-screen indicators in the Air and Nano apps will let those users see how many viewers are tuning in, and they will also be able to watch “Likes” and other reactions update in real time. They can also see and interact with live comments from their viewers.

The Insta360 Nano is currently available for $199.99, while the Insta360 Air is priced at $129.99. The upcoming Insta360 Pro, which supports uploading 8K video, will also have Facebook Live integration when it is released later this year.