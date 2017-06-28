In a press event in New Delhi today, InFocus announced the launch of their new budget smartphone in India, the Turbo 5. The smartphone business of InFocus, the American OEM – as they repeatedly assert, took shape a couple of years ago in a strategic partnership with Foxconn.

The highlight of the smartphone of course is its big 5,000 mAh battery. The company claims that the phone offers up to 23 hours of talk time and a standby time of 816 hours. The smartphone comes in two memory variants that vary in terms of RAM and internal storage.

Going ahead, we will continue to expand our product portfolio and introduce innovative and disruptive 4G smartphones for the Indian consumers. For this FY InFocus plans to introduce 16 new products, aiming to reach 6 Million volume by the end of the year. – Dr. Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp & InFocus Mobile

InFocus Turbo 5 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS | 2.5D NEG curved glass

Processor: 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor | Mali T720 MP1 GPU

RAM: 2/3 GB

Internal Storage: 16/32 GB; expandable up to 32 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13 MP autofocus | LED Flash | F2.2 aperture

Front Camera: 5 MP | F2.2 aperture

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Dimensions: 74 x 150 x 9.0 mm

Weight: 163g

At the launch, the company shared that is has now 326 service centres across the country. As part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Turbo 5 will be manufactured in India.

The Dual SIM InFocus Turbo 5 comes in two color variants – Pure Gold and Mocha Gold – and will be exclusively available on Amazon starting July 4. The 2 GB + 16 GB variant is priced at ₹6,999 ($109) while the 3 GB + 32 GB variant is priced at ₹7,999 ($124).

What are your thoughts on the InFocus Turbo 5? Do you think it can make a dent in the crowded budget smartphone market in India? Tell us in the comments!