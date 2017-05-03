In a press event in New Delhi, Smartron, an Indian startup aiming to build a product ecosystem in the country, announced the launch of srt.phone, following on its first Android smartphone – t.phone – launched in May last year.

The phone is by Sachin Tendulkar, one of the country’s most revered cricketers, and hence the name. Tendulkar is a strategic investor in the company and a brand ambassador for the same.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the srt.phone looks pretty good on the specifications sheet. The smartphone runs on Android N and the company promises 3 major Android updates with with regular security updates, along with an ‘almost native’ Android experience. It packs in dual LTE SIM slots with VoLTE support, and there’s NFC built-in too.

Like the t.phone (and the company’s Windows 10 convertible – t.book), the smartphone comes equipped with tronx, the company’s service ecosystem. tronx aims to transcend the boundaries between different devices and the cloud, and bundles tcloud, tcare, and tstore. The phone offers unlimited cloud storage on tcloud which is a pretty neat deal.

Smartron srt.phone Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Processor: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 | Adreno 510 GPU

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) IPS | 401 ppi | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3

Internal Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB; unlimited tcloud storage

Rear Camera: 13 MP | Auto focus with PDAF | Single LED flash | F2.0

Front Camera: 5 MP | Wide angle

Battery: 3,000 mAh | Quick Charge 2.0 | 18W adapter (5V/2A and 9V/2A)

Unlike other domestic OEMs targeting the budget smartphone market, Smartron aims to deliver a high-end, convergent product ecosystem including IoT devices as well as computers and smartphones which are designed and engineered in India.

Available exclusively on Flipkart, the 32 GB storage variant of the srt.phone is priced at ₹12,999 ($203) while the 64 GB variant is priced at ₹13,999 ($219). There are also two limited edition Sachin Tendulkar covers available as part of the launch offer on Flipkart.

What are your thoughts on the srt.phone? It’s a very capable phone and the pricing is just right. I quite liked the t.phone launched last year and while it did a lot of things right, there were few misses here and there. What do you think? Tell us in the comments!