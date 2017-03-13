Are you a fan of strategy games? Are you also a fan of donating to charity? If so, the latest Humble Mobile Bundle is for you. The Humble Bundle team has just launched its Best of Strategy Bundle for those interested in downloading a handful of strategy games on the cheap.

In case you’re unfamiliar with how this service works, here’s what you need to know: the Humble Bundle team puts a handful of mobile games up for sale in multiple tiers, requiring only a small donation for each tier. Not only does that get you a bunch of DRM-free mobile games for much less than what you’d normally pay in the Play Store, your money also goes to charity. Not a bad deal, right?

To get your hands on the first tier of games, all you need to do is donate $1 or more. You can pay $1 or more to unlock:

Epic War TD 2

MechCom 1 + 2

Age of Civilizations

Battle for the Galaxy $5 in-app purchase

If you pay $3 or more, you’ll unlock all the games listed above, plus:

Anomaly Defenders + Anomaly 2

Kingdom Rush Frontiers + Origins

Hero Generations

Paying $5 or more will get you all the games in the first two tiers, plus:

Guild of Dungeoneering

Worms 4

That’s certainly not a bad deal for just over $5, especially considering the fact that Humble Bundle says all of these games would cost around $47 if purchased separately in the Play Store. However much you do end up donating, you can choose where your money goes – between the developers of the games and EEF, Child’s Play and, if you’d like, a third charity of your choice.

Interested? Follow the link below to place your donation.