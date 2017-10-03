The new Humble Mobile Bundle is here and this time it’s celebrating a selection of mobile titles from Korean developers.

The latest pay-what-you-want bundle, which is available until October 16, includes a list of names that those in the West might not be all that familiar with. Replica, a point-and-click thriller set entirely on an in-game smartphone, is the only title I’m familiar with (though it does sound super interesting).

For $1 you can pick up I.F.O, what looks like a charming LCD-style shoot-em-up, as well as The SilverBullet, and isometric action title featuring a dual-pistol-wielding protagonist.

At the $5 tier, you’ll also get the aforementioned Replica in addition to Redden, a game where you take control of arrows, flying daggers and other projectiles, and 6180 The Moon, a platformer where players direct a ball through stages in which the top and bottom of the screen are connected.

Pay more than the average, currently $5.03, and you’ll receive all the previous games in addition to both Dim Light and Sally’s Law. Dim Light is a horror game set in a hospital where you must avoid nasties while trying to escape. The twist? The screen is completely black except for where your torch is pointed, meaning you’re constantly managing where to look and where to move. Sally’s Law, meanwhile, is a puzzle game in which players assist a rolling ball named Sally as she makes her way through stages in what is a seemingly heartfelt story.

To pick this one up, visit the Humble Bundle at the link.