The adventure game genre has seen a surge of popularity in the last few years, after a period of time when they were only considered to be a very niche genre. Today, the latest edition of the Humble Mobile Bundle will allow you the chance to get a bunch of great adventure games for only a little money.

For any price you want, you can get three terrific adventure games; the classic Machinarium from Amanita Design, the mystery game Kathy Rain from Raw Fury, and Grim Fandango Remastered, a graphically updated version of the legendary LucasArts adventure game, as revamped by Double Fine Productions. If you add one dollar, you can also get the game’s soundtrack as a separate download.

If you pay $4 or more, the Humble Mobile Bundle expands to add three more games. One is Her Story, a critically acclaimed mystery game that breaks some of the genre’s boundaries. Another is Sorcery! Part 4, based on the pen-and-paper game from Steve Jackson. Finally, there’s Burly Men at Sea from developer Brain&Brain, which has you controlling three fishermen in search of adventure.

If you want to pay $6 or more, the bundle expands one more time to add two more games. One is Lumino City, the just released handmade adventure puzzle game. The other is Samorost 3, a title from the team behind Machinarium. Any money sent to purchase this bundle can also be broken up to send a tip to the Humble Bundle team, along with the option to send money to charities like the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Child’s Play or a charity of your choice.

The latest Humble Mobile Bundle is available from now until May 1. Which of these games are you most looking forward to playing?