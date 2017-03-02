It’s been a long wait for owners of the Huawei P9, but now the company says that the highly anticipated global update for that phone to Android Nougat should happen before the end of March.

See also: Hands-on with Huawei P10

A Nougat beta for the P9 was actually leaked way back in July, even before Google officially released it for its Nexus devices. Since then, the Nougat update officially rolled out to the smartphone in December, but only in China. However, a message on the official Huawei India Twitter page confirmed that Nougat will be rolling out to the P9 for everyone else by the end of the first quarter.

User experience will be made smoother with the #EMUI 5.0 is expected to roll-out, globally in Q1 2017. pic.twitter.com/y0feTW3HNw — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) March 2, 2017

The update will also include the company’s EMUI 5.0 version for the P9. Huawei has already announced the next version, EMUI 5.1, which will be available for the newly announced P10 and P10 Plus smartphones when they go on sale later in March.

The P9 and its P9 Plus variant have proven to be highly popular smartphones for Huawei. In late December, the company confirmed it had shipped a combined global total of over 10 million units of those phones, which was a new record for the series. It will be interesting to see if the new P10 and P10 Plus phones will surpass the shipment record set by the P9.