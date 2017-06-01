The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are now up for pre-order at Rogers. The P10 can be yours in the Black or Prestige Gold color options (exclusive to Rogers) and will set you back $649 off-contract. Or, if you opt for one of the carrier’s plans, you’ll be able to get the device for a lot less: the smartphone will cost you $499 on a two-year Talk & Text plan, $149 on a two-year Smart Tab plan, or $0 on a two-year Premium+ Tab plan.

Its big brother, on the other hand, is only available in Black and costs a bit more. You’ll have to dish out $749 to get it off contract. Rogers is also offering it for $599 on a two-year Talk & Text plan, $299 on a two-year Smart Tab plan, $149 on a two-year Premium Tab plan, or $0 on a two-year Premium+ Tab plan.

The devices will officially go on sale on July 6 in Canada. In addition to Rogers, the Huawei P10 will also be available at Fido, Bell, and Videotron at some point in the future, while the P10 Plus is exclusive to Canada’s largest carrier.

The P10 and P10 Plus are Huawei’s first flagship smartphones that made their way to Canada. They were officially announced at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona back in February.

The P10 is the smaller of the two devices, as it sports a 5.1-inch display with Full HD resolution. You’ll find a Kirin 960 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. It features a dual-camera setup on the back (20 MP + 12 MP), a selfie snapper with an 8 MP sensor, and a 3,200 mAh battery, running Android 7.0 Nougat with the latest version of Huawei’s user interface on top.

The Huawei P10 offers a bigger 5.5-inch QHD display and packs a 3,750 mAh battery. The smartphone also features a slightly better primary camera and more storage — 64 GB. The rest of the specs are identical to those of the P10.

If you want to pre-order the Huawei P10 or the P10 Plus, visit Rogers’ website by clicking the button below.