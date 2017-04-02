Huawei P10 International Giveaway!

Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!
Congratulations to last week’s Google Pixel XL giveaway winner: Sebastian H. (Romania).
This week we are giving away a brand new Huawei P10!
The Huawei P10 is a sleek device that makes a number of marked improvements on its predecessor. The thin frame packs a surprisingly ample battery, and its high end specs make it possibly one of the best phones Huawei has launched to date. The only real downside is that you’d normally have to shell out for this baby, but since we’re giving one away, that’s not something you have to worry about!
- The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
- If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only 1 entry per person, do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
- The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.