Huawei has just announced the Nova 2 (below) and Nova 2 Plus (above) at an event in China. Huawei confirmed last week that the handsets would be unveiled soon, and now we’ve got all the details.

Sequels to the original Nova and Nova Plus from 2016, the new devices once again come in metal unibodies with almost identical specs: the major differences between them lie in the display size and the battery, with the Plus model having the larger of both.

While last year’s phones were something of a letdown in the camera department, it looks like Huawei has aimed to address this on the successors, providing dual 12 MP + 8 MP rear cameras and 20 MP selfie cameras on both devices. If nothing else, these phones should deliver in the photography department: check out the core specs below.

Huawei Nova 2 specs

Display: 5-inch, Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS 2.5D display

5-inch, Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS 2.5D display Processor: octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU Memory: 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD Cameras: 12 MP + 8 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1.25μm pixel size, PFAF, f/1.8 aperture. 20 MP front-facing camera

12 MP + 8 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1.25μm pixel size, PFAF, f/1.8 aperture. 20 MP front-facing camera Battery: 2,950 mAh battery

2,950 mAh battery SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD) Software: Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 Sound: AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip, 3D surround sound, 3.5 mm headphone jack:

AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip, 3D surround sound, 3.5 mm headphone jack: Fingerprint sensor: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 142.2 x 68.9 x 6.9 mm

142.2 x 68.9 x 6.9 mm Weight: 143 g

143 g Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C

Huawei Nova 2 Plus specs

Display: 5.5-inch, Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS 2.5D display

5.5-inch, Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS 2.5D display Processor: octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU Memory: 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD

4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD Cameras: 12 MP + 8 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1.25μm pixel size, PFAF, f/1.8 aperture. 20 MP front-facing camera

12 MP + 8 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1.25μm pixel size, PFAF, f/1.8 aperture. 20 MP front-facing camera Battery: 3,340 mAh battery

3,340 mAh battery SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD) Software: Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 Sound: AK4376 audio chip, 3.5 mm headphone jack

AK4376 audio chip, 3.5 mm headphone jack Fingerprint sensor: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 153.9 x 74.9 x 6.9 mm

153.9 x 74.9 x 6.9 mm Weight: 169 g

169 g Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C

The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus will be available in blue, green, gold, black and rose gold color variants, with the prices set at 2499 yuan (around $365) for the Nova 2 and 2899 yuan (around $423) for the Nova 2 Plus (note that the Nova 2 Plus model also comes with an extra 64 GB of internal storage space).

They’re up for pre-order now and will go on sale in China on June 16 but we don’t have any further availability details just yet. We reached out to Huawei regarding the matter and a spokesperson told us it had nothing to share right now but hoped to have more info soon.

What are your thoughts on the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus? Let us know in the comments.