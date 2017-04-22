The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus got a refresh today. If this phone rings a bell to you, it should: Huawei already released this phone, in fact less than two weeks ago.

Are you confused? Let me explain. On April 10th, Huawei came out with their new phone, the Enjoy 7 Plus. Specs included a large 5.5-inch 720p display with the Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage. Then today, April 22nd, we have a new Enjoy 7 Plus. This time with exactly the same specs except 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage instead. It seems someone may have forgotten to mention you get storage options with this phone!

Both phones have the same 12 MP rear facing camera and 8 MP front-facing shooter. Just below the rear camera is Huawei’s famous fingerprint sensor, claiming to be able to unlock your phone in 0.2 seconds. That’s not the only impressive thing about this phone, though: the battery capacity is 4,000 mAh, promising 20 hours of video playback. So if you are looking for a new phone to binge-watch the new season of Better Call Saul, this could be your phone!

All this is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.1. And it could all be yours for ¥1,699 (~ $247). Colors include Silver, Gray, Pink, Champagne Gold, Blue and Black. What do you think about Huawei’s new budget phone?