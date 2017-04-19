Tablets haven’t been selling quite as well as manufacturers would like of late, but that isn’t stopping Huawei from releasing new models. The company has decided to quietly announce two new tablets on its website called the MediaPad T3 and T3 7.

Let’s start with the first one. The specs of the MediaPad T3 won’t blow your socks off, as it is far from a high-end device. It sports an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels and is powered by the Snapdragon 425 chipset. It is available in two different variants: a model with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage or a version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space. Additionally, you also have the option of choosing between a Wi-Fi or an LTE variant of the tablet.

The MediaPad T3 comes equipped with a 5 MP primary camera as well as a selfie snapper that has a 2 MP sensor. Other features include a 4,800 mAh battery, an aluminum body, and Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI user interface on top. The device comes in Space Gray or Luxurious Gold color options and is expected to start at €219, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

See also: Huawei P10 reportedly ships in different memory configurations: are some users getting a raw deal?

Those of you looking for something smaller and even more affordable will probably be interested in the MediaPad T3 7. As you can tell by its name, it has a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels. You’ll find the MediaTek MT8127 chipset under the hood along with either 1 or 2 GB of RAM. There are also two storage options available, one with 8 GB of storage and another with 16 GB.

Just like its bigger brother, it features an aluminum body, but ships with an older version of Android on board — Marshmallow. Other specs worth mentioning include a 3,100 mAh battery and two 2 MP cameras. The MediaPad T3 7 will obviously retail for less than the T3 model, with pricing expected to start at €129.