The Solar Red HTC U11 variant, arguably the best version of HTC’s latest flagship, is now available for pre-order in the UK. The handset is priced at £649 — the same as the other color variants — and can be picked up exclusively from the official HTC website.

The Solar Red version joins the pre-existing blue, silver, and black U11 color options, though it’s only the red model that arrives with dual-SIM capabilities. Thankfully, this doesn’t come at the expense of microSD support, so the U11 can still be used in a single SIM + microSD card configuration.

While the dual-SIM setup will no doubt appeal to some buyers, the Solar Red device is also a great choice simply because it looks so good. The handset’s rear sweeps between a metallic red or gold depending on the viewing angle — it’s one of the best looking phones we’ve seen all year besides that green-gold Essential Phone option (though we don’t yet know how that will look in real life).

See also: HTC U11 with 6GB RAM arriving in India for Rs. 51,990 ($800)

The red HTC U11 isn’t the only new pre-order option you have in the UK today either: the Nokia 3 and 5 are now available, as is the Honor 9.

The HTC U11 Solar Red edition will start shipping at a yet to be disclosed date in July. Visit our HTC U11 review for all our thoughts on the new “squeezable” handset, or hit the link below to check it out at HTC’s official website.