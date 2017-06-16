We’re quite big fans of the HTC U11 and it’s not long now until customers in India will be able to get their handsets too. Better yet, HTC appears to making its new phone more competitive than some of its previous releases in the country, boasting top notch specifications at a price that’s going to rival the competition.

The HTC U11 will arrive in India featuring its maxed out 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage combination. The handset will be priced at Rs. 51,990 (approximately $800), which is notably cheaper than Samsung’s equivalent flagship release. The 6GB RAM 128GB flash Galaxy S8 Plus has a price tag set at Rs. 74,900, while the regular Galaxy S8 is also more expensive at Rs. 64,900.

Of course the HTC U11 is a serious flagship, packing in a 5.5-inch QHD display, 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 processor, a top notch 12 megapixel rear camera, 16 megapixel selfie shooter, an IP67 water and dust rating, a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge, and the company’s intriguing squeezable design. The only notable drawback is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the company does include an adapter in the box.

The handset will go on sale in India towards the end of the month. Amazon India will begin selling the U11 in the final week of June and retail stores up and down the country will begin selling the phone at a similar time. If you want to get your order in early, you’ll also be able to pre-order the phone directly from HTC starting tomorrow.