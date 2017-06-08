Last month, HTC officially took the wraps off the U11. The device comes in two variants: one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and the other with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of space. In the US, for example, you can get your hands on the former model, while the 6 GB/128 GB version will only be sold in select countries. Thanks to noted HTC leaker LlabTooFeR, we now know exactly where the beefed-up version of the U11 will be available.

LlabTooFeR has posted a list of countries where you’ll be able to get the 6 GB/128 GB variant of the flagship on Twitter. These include China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines. This may not be the full list though, as he did mention that the device might make its way to a few other countries as well.

As a refresher, the HTC U11 sports a 5.5-inch QHD display and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. It comes equipped with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilization, and a dual-LED flash. The waterproof device packs a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC’s Sense UI on top.

One of the most interesting features of the U11 is definitely Edge Sense. Thanks to the pressure sensors in its sides, you can squeeze the phone to open up the camera or Messenger, for example. You can learn more about it by checking out our review of the HTC U11.

In the US, the unlocked version of the HTC U11 is up for pre-order for $649 and will begin shipping to customers this month.