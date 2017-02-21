We got our first good look at HTC’s new U Ultra and U Play devices back in January, and now both phones are making their debut in India.

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the higher-end U Ultra, the phone will go on sale Monday, March 6 in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Cosmetic Pink and Ice White color variants for ₹59,990 (~$895). The U Play will launch sometime in mid-March in all four color options for ₹39,990 (~$597).

HTC is also bundling a 1-year insurance policy with each purchase that covers liquid and any physical damage. Plus, customers who buy with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card will be eligible for 7.5-percent cash back, provided they purchase their devices between Monday, March 6 and Wednesday, May 31.

Both the U Ultra and U Play in India will sport 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage and expandable storage up to 2TB. Unfortunately the U Ultra variant with 128GB of storage isn’t headed to India, so users will need to utilize the SD card slot if they need more than 64GB of storage.

As a refresher, the U Ultra comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, a 12MP rear camera, a fingerprint sensor on the front, as well as a 3,000mAh battery. Compared to other devices with similar specs, such as the Pixel XL, the U Ultra is priced pretty competitively, as the Google device will set you back ₹67,000 (~$1,000).

The U Play sports 5.2-inch 1080p display, a MediaTek Helio P10 CPU, a 16MP rear camera and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor. When it comes to pricing, the U Play is actually quite expensive compared to the OnePlus 3T in India. The 3T, with its powerful Snapdragon 821 processor, costs just ₹29,999 (~$448).

