The HTC U Ultra only launched a few weeks ago in the US, but it looks like the company is trying to get its most loyal fans to purchase its current flagship device. Online reports from Reddit claim that members of the Team HTC program are being sent promo codes that cut the price of the U Ultra down by $150 when the phone is purchased on the company’s website.

In case you are not familiar with Team HTC, it lets members earn perks if they promote the company on their social media accounts, or if they actually buy HTC devices, or even it they get a friend to buy one. In this case, the $150 discount code, if applied to the HTC U Ultra, would cut down the price of the phone from $749 to $599.

If you are interested in signing up for Team HTC, and possibly getting a promo code for the U Ultra, you can apply for the program at its official website. Keep in mind that the company will likely have some new smartphones to sell and promote in the very near future, such as the HTC One x10 and the rumored next HTC flagship, which may be called the HTC U or HTC Ocean.