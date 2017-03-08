HTC officially announced the U Ultra in January and started accepting pre-orders right away. The company now shared some good news with its customers. The U Ultra pre-orders have already started shipping, while general shipments will begin on Friday, March 10, according to HTC’s website.

The HTC U Ultra is a high-end smartphone and is priced at $749.00. It is unlocked and available in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, and Ice White. It will appeal to those of you who like large devices, as it features a primary 5.7-inch Quad HD display as well as a 2-inch secondary screen above the main one, with a resolution of 160 x 1040 pixels.

You’ll find the Snapdragon 821 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of space available for your apps, videos, and other data but if that is not enough for you, don’t worry. You can expand it for an additional 256 GB via a microSD card if you need to.

The device sports a 12 MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture as well as a selfie snapper that has a 16 MP sensor. The HTC U Ultra also has a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner located on the front, below the display, and ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board with HTC’s Sense user interface on top.

If you’re in the market for a phablet, the HTC U Ultra just might be up your alley. To get it, visit HTC’s website by clicking the button below. As already mentioned, shipping starts in a few days and is free of charge.