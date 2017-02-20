HTC may be close to announcing the previously rumored HTC One X10. Someone with an account on the China-based Weibo social network has posted images that reportedly show the front and back of the phone, which could be launched soon as a successor to the earlier One X9 handset.

See also: Flashbacks and Forecasts: HTC in 2017

The photos show what looks like capacitive home, recent apps and back keys on the bottom of the One X10’s front side, similar to the One X9. However, the back side of the One X10 looks much different, with a fingerprint sensor below the central rear camera. There was no fingerprint sensor on the One X9, and that phone’s camera was placed on the top left of its chassis.

Previous rumors about the HTC One X10 claim that it will not have much in the way of hardware upgrades inside compared to the One X9. Those reports stated the One X10 will have a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080×1920, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which the One X9 already has. The One X10 is rumored to have a MediaTek octa-core MT6755V/C processor inside with a clock speed of 1.9GHz, compared to the One X9’s octa-core MT6795 chip that runs at 2.2GHz.

The One X10 is also supposed to have a 16.3MP rear camera and a 7.9MP front-facing camera, compared to the 13MP rear camera and the 5MP front camera on the One X9. Finally, the older report claims HTC will launch sometime in the first quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that the company could officially reveal the One X10 as part of its 2017 Mobile World Congress announcements next week. We will be on the ground in Barcelona, Spain to get all of HTC’s news from the trade show, so stay tuned for our first hand coverage.