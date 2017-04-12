We just can’t seem to ditch the HTC One X10. Image and info leaks for this unannounced phone have been making rounds for months, but the company still hasn’t officially revealed it yet. Now the latest leak for the phone shows off its back and promotes a large battery.

The image, which looks like it comes from a sales presentation, was posted by noted gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass on his Twitter account:

Previous rumors and leaks about the HTC One X10 claimed it will have a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 × 1,920, along with 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of onboard storage, and a MediaTek octa-core MT6755V/C processor with a clock speed of 1.9 GHz. It is also supposed to have a 16.3 MP rear camera, a 7.9 MP front-facing camera, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Oddly, we don’t have any info yet on the phone’s battery size, but the new leaked slide hints it will be on the large end of the scale.

Other rumors about the HTC One X10 claimed it would be announced and launched in the first quarter of 2017, but that time frame has since come and gone. Today’s new leak doesn’t offer any color on when HTC plans to reveal this phone. The company is also rumored to announce its new flagship device, the HTC U, also known as the HTC Ocean, in the very near future as well. That phone’s big feature is supposed to be its Edge Sense technology, which is rumored to allow its owners to access functions by touching the edge of the device.

What are your impressions of the HTC One X10, based on these leaks? Let us know in the comments!