HTC

After endless leaks, HTC finally took the wraps off the One X10, at least in Russia. The newest member to the One family comes with a whopping 4,000 mAh battery, which should give you near two days of usage according to the company. The device is priced at 19,990 Rubles or around $355.

We started seeing leaks of the HTC One X10 back in January. Replacing the nearly one-year old One X9, the new midrange smartphone from the struggling Taiwanese company was long rumored to launch in the first quarter of 2017. Just a few days ago, we saw yet another leak, this time claiming that the One X10 would have a massive 4,000 mAh battery. Well, the device has officially been unveiled in Russia, and indeed, it will come with a large 4,000 mAh battery that will let you get through “almost two days” on a single charge.

Other than the behemoth battery, the device features a 5.5-inch FHD screen. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie-shooter, and on the rear, there is a 16-megapixel camera, just as we had previously reported. The device is powered by the Helio P10 octa-core chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM, and like most smartphones today, it will come with 32GB of internal storage. While 4,000 mAh isn’t the biggest size out there, given the power efficiency of the processor as well as the “low-resolution” display, the device should have an impressive battery life. You can see more images of the upcoming device below in both black and white:

It’s not yet clear whether HTC plans on bringing the One X10 to other markets other than Russia, but it could be a solid choice for potential buyers who are looking for a midrange device.

What are your thoughts on the One X10? Do you think its $355 price tag is justified?