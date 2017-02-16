The HTC One A9 is being upgraded to Android Nougat on the Sprint network. The update details have been outlined on HTC’s support page along with detailed instructions on how to install it.

The new software version is 2.18.651.2 and, though HTC introduces the many benefits of Android Nougat including multi-window, enhanced notifications, improved Doze battery saving, and more.

To see if you’re device is ready for the update, navigate to Settings > System updates, and tap HTC software update. If you can install it, you’ll be notified.

HTC says the process should take around 10 minutes and recommends that your Play Store apps are up to date, that your device is charged to at least 35% and that it is charging before starting the process.

See also: HTC is working on mobile VR, but don’t expect something like the Samsung Gear VR

If you don’t want to wait for the software to reach your device over-the-air, you can also install the software manually from HTC’s support page — detailed instructions for which can be found at the link.

How do you think HTC has handled the Nougat rollout? Give us your thoughts in the comments.