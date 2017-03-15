HTC is getting ready to make an announcement in the next few days, according to the company’s Taiwanese Facebook page. The teaser image doesn’t offer up any juicy details, but the announcement contains a date set for March 20th, along with the words “Spring is coming” and “HTC will give you unexpected surprise.” Cryptic.

Of course, the much anticipated HTC 11 flagship sits at the top of the list of possible announcements. The HTC 10 was unveiled almost a year ago, back in April 2016, and we know that the company has been waiting to reveal its 2017 flagship that will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest high-end Snapdragon 835 chipset.

HTC has not long launched its U Ultra smartphone in a number of markets, which was unveiled back in January and only hit store shelves last month. While it seems a little soon to talk up another major release, the delayed arrival of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC means that the company may be keen to push a more powerful flagship out of the gate, so as not to be left behind by Samsung and Sony. Afterall, LG G6’s has received some flak for launching with last year’s Snapdragon 821.

That being said, HTC is now also a major player in the virtual reality market. There has been speculation growing for some time that a revision to its Vive headset could be in the works. However, it seems more likely that the company is designing more accessories and wireless technology for VR in the immediate future. HTC has also been rumored to be working on a mobile VR headset of some sort.

With LG, Sony, and Samsung all gearing up their major 2017 flagship releases, we’re sure that HTC will announce its own plans soon enough. Stick March 20th in your diary, as we don’t have long to wait to find out what the manufacturer has planned.