Taking a screenshot can be quite helpful in many ways. If you need to share something on your screen with someone but they aren’t next to you, sending them a screenshot is a handy way to do so.

If you own an HTC 10 and are wondering how to take a screenshot, look no further! Taking a screenshot on the HTC 10 is very easy, and there are two methods you can choose from:

Method 1

Pull up the page on your HTC 10 that you want to screenshot Press and hold the power button and volume down key at the same time Wait a few seconds After your screenshot has been taken, you can release both buttons

Method 2

Pull up the page on your HTC 10 that you want to screenshot Press and hold the power button Without letting go of the power button, tap the home button Release both buttons

And that’s it! If you’ve successfully taken a screenshot, you’ll see a quick animation and a preview of your screenshot on your screen. Your new screenshot should now be saved in your HTC 10’s photo library. If you’d like to quickly share or delete your screenshot, just pull down the notification shade and you’ll see an option to share or delete it.

Have any questions? Feel free to leave them in the comment section below and we’ll do our best to help you out!