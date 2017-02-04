The HTC 10 Android Nougat update will be resumed “shortly” in mainland Europe, although we don’t know yet in which countries. A few days ago, HTC EMEA product and service director Graham Wheeler announced that he’d have news on the HTC 10 rollout in a couple of days, but I don’t think anyone was expecting this to be that news.

Wheeler also mentioned that for anyone ready and willing, the Nougat update could be downloaded and flashed manually to avoid the wait. You can follow the links in Wheeler’s tweet for flashing instructions and the file download if you want to go that route. Note that HTC doesn’t recommend the firmware for Dutch HTC 10 owners.

HTC 10 update will resume in shortly, however for experts that want to try it early. pic.twitter.com/DgZPx9SrBr — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) February 4, 2017

Do note that flashing the firmware manually will wipe your device, so be sure to take a back up of anything important before you proceed. If you flash the firmware, be sure to let us know how it’s treating you and what security patch level it’s running.