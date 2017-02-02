Super Bowl LI begins this weekend at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday. If history is any indicator, the 51st annual sports event is probably going to be the most viewed TV broadcast of the year — but you’re not interested in TV, are you? You want to know how to stream Super Bowl 2017.

The good news is, this year it could be easier than ever before to do just that. These are your options.

Fox Sports GO

Your best bet is going to be the Fox Sports GO website or Fox Sports GO app. Fox is streaming Super Bowl LI live and you won’t need a TV subscription to view it: Fox is turning off authentication for the game, so you can just navigate to the relevant page and start watching. We’re already winning.

This is a much better online service than in many years previous and Fox Sports GO supports devices like Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and the Xbox One.

However, due to league restrictions, you can’t view the Super Bowl via the Fox Sports GO app on your Android phone. Android Tablets are fine and you can use a Chromecast in combination with a phone, if you own one. But yeah, them’s the rules.

AT&T

AT&T customers with its DirecTV service to stream the game to their phone in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Detroit, Gainesville, L.A., Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa and Washington, D.C.

Reportedly, you won’t be able to stream to your phone with data, though, only via Wi-Fi connection; this might disappoint some people who wanted to keep up with the game while on the move.

Verizon

Verizon subscribers are in luck as they can watch the game via the NFL Mobile app on their phone with Wi-Fi or mobile data. Beautiful.

VR

You can also watch the game in VR with your Google Cardboard or the Samsung Gear VR, if you have a cable subscription (or at least the login details). The VR mobile content is available from the Fox Sports VR app and will let you view the action from six different points of view.

Outside the US?

If you want to stream the Super Bowl from outside of the US, you have some options depending on the region you’re in. In Canada you’ve got CTV, in the UK you can watch it on the BBC (free) or Sky (paid), Austraila has Seven Network and Foxtel and in New Zealand, you’re also looking at our old friend Sky. While these all support live-streaming in some capacity, I can’t guarantee which will support what Android devices — if you live in one of those regions, you’ll have to check it out yourself.

