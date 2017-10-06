It’s still early days in our coverage of Google’s new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. While they have some of the best specs out there and fancy new 18:9 OLED displays (well, the Pixel 2 XL does at least), perhaps the most exciting feature on these new phones are their cameras.

Both of the new Pixels come with a 12.2 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and DxOMark even says they’re the best smartphone cameras ever. Okay, so they’re impressive. But have you ever wondered just how Google made these cameras so impressive?

A new video from Google’s Nat and Friends gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the Pixel 2’s hardware, software, and testing team members. Check it out below:

In addition to that video, Nat and Friends also took a road trip with the Pixel 2 to see what it was capable of. You’ll find that 100% of the photos and videos in this next video were shot on the Pixel 2, and no color editing or post production processing was performed on the images.

Check it out below:

In the images you’ve seen so far, what are your thoughts on the Pixel 2’s camera? Let us know in the comments!

