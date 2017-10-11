Honor has started sending out invites for a new product launch on December 5. The event will take place in London and will seemingly see the arrival of new, bezel-less smartphone or two.

As you can see in the invite above, which we received via email, there are outlines of two smartphones with the tagline “Max Your View.” This would lead us to believe that we may see the announcement of two full-screen devices. However, it appears that others have received an invite with just one outline — so what exactly that means, we don’t know.

Honor introduced its first bezel-less smartphone earlier today with the Honor 7X in China, so there’s a possibility that this invite is simply for the launch of the Honor 7X in the UK (though bezels of the devices in the poster look slimmer than the 7X’s). I emailed an Honor PR about this earlier and was told that they couldn’t give any further information — nor could they shed any light on the invite situation.

The #IOOI hashtag also has us stumped, though the pair of O’s usually suggests a dual rear-camera setup these days.

We’ll find out more soon enough. Until then, what device do you think Honor is gearing up to launch? Let us know in the comments.