The Honor 9 is now available for pre-order in the UK starting at £379.99. You can pick up the new handset from Amazon, though its official release date is still unknown. It’s expected to go on sale in Europe sometime after its June 27 launch in Berlin. German leaker Roland Quandt noted it will cost €399 in Germany after a €30 cashback offer via Amazon, although the links are not currently working.

The Honor 9 is the latest flagship handset from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor and was first revealed a couple of weeks ago in China. It comes in a 2.5D glass body in four colors (of which only the blue version is currently available on Amazon) with a 5.15-inch Full-HD display, Kirin 960 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

You’ll find a 20 MP + 12 MP dual-lens camera on the rear, an 8 MP front camera and a 3,200 mAh battery inside. As far as software is concerned, the Honor 9 is running Android Nougat out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 skin on top.

An Honor 9 variant with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage is also available in China, but it’s not yet clear if this will arrive in other markets.

For more on information on the new handset, go here, and if you want to make sure you get your Honor 9 at the earliest opportunity, visit the Amazon store page at the link below.