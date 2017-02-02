A few days ago, we saw a few images of the Honor 8 Lite. It looks like Honor has now quietly launched the device in Europe, as it is already available for pre-order in Finland and Sweden with sales kicking off on February 14 (Sweden) and February 17 (Finland).

The smartphone looks more or less identical to the Honor 8, which was announced last July. It features a glass back along with a metal frame and is initially available in black or white. However, more color options are coming down the line: you’ll be able to get the Honor 8 Lite in gold at the end of February and in blue a month later in Finland, but in Sweden all colors are already listed.

In terms of specs, the device comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Kirin 655 chipset. It sports 3 GB of RAM but only has 16 GB of storage. Luckily, there’s a microSD slot on board, so you can expand the storage for an additional 128 GB.

See also: Honor 8 Nougat update with EMUI 5.0 starts rolling out globally

Unlike the Honor 8, the newly announced device features a single primary camera with a 12 MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8 MP selfie snapper, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0. Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.0 user interface on top.

The Honor 8 Lite is an affordable smartphone and retails for €269 in Finland. We expect that it will soon be available in other European countries as well, as we have already seen the device listed on a Swedish retailer’s website.