Honor’s X series is known for bringing high quality at small prices. The Honor 5X from 2015 was part of the early crew of Android smartphones to pack a metal unibody design on a budget. This was followed by the Honor 6X last year, which improved upon its predecessors build quality but kept the price low at $250, just fifty bucks more than the previous handset.

Now, the next device in the series is almost upon us.

Honor 7X price and release date

Honor posted a teaser for the new handset on its official Weibo page in September, revealing that the device will launch on October 11. When the device will actually ship isn’t yet known, but it’s unlikely to be more than a few weeks after its unveiling. Pricing is also still unknown, though previous speculation suggested it could arrive for in the region of $270 dollars.

Honor 7X specs and design

Update, October 9: A listing for the Honor 7X has appeared on Chinese telecommunication authority TENAA’s website (via Droidholic), providing key details about the device’s specs. The 7X will apparently feature a 6-inch, 18:9 display with 2160×1080 pixel resolution, Kirin 659 processor with 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage space (as well as microSD card support).

The cameras, meanwhile, are said to be comprised of a 12 MP + 2 MP dual-rear sensor setup, with an 8 MP camera up front. The device’s battery capacity was also noted at 3,240 mAh, and the presence of rear-fingerprint scanner was confirmed too.

The Honor 7X is set to arrive in three colors, black, blue and gold, weighing 165g, with dimensions coming in at 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6mm. It will miss out on Android Oreo and instead arrive running Android Nougat out of the box.

As indicated by the TENAA images above and at the top of the page, the device is expected to land in a slim, metal unibody, with a design reminiscent of the original iPhone 6.

If Huawei/Honor delivers the specs above, on a device costing $250-$300, it could make for an excellent deal. The Xiaomi Mi A1, a recent example of a powerful, low-cost device with a dual-rear camera setup, comes in at around $235, but also includes “large” bezels. On the other hand, the bezel-less, dual-camera-wielding Doogie Mix comes in at $200, though it’s somewhat unrefined.

What are your impressions of the Honor 7X? Let us know in the comments.