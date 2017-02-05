Update: After further clarification from Honor, it seems the update isn’t actually coming until sometime in H1 of 2017. The ‘update’ mentioned below is only in reference to an update heading to review units for further testing/review.

Honor took the wraps off the 6X smartphone in China back in October of last year. At CES in Las Vegas, the company announced that it is bringing the device to the US as well as a few European markets. The mid-ranger offers a great price-performance ratio and ships with Android Marshmallow on board.

The good news is that the device will soon get updated to Android 7.0. Nougat. According to a statement Huawei gave to Android Police, the Honor 6X will get bumped up to the latest version of Android by the end of March. It looks like Honor is speeding things up, as the company originally said that owners of the 6X smartphone can expect to receive the update sometime in the second quarter of the year.

The Nougat update will also come with Huawei’s latest EMUI 5.0 user interface, which changes the look and feel of Android quite a bit. It is a step up compared with the previous versions of the UI and brings quite a few new features to the table. These include, among others, the option of enabling the app drawer, which users have welcomed with open arms.

As a refresher, the Honor 6X comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Kirin 655 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. You’ll find a dual-camera setup on the back with 12 and 2 MP sensors and an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front. The device also features a 3,440 mAh battery, a metal construction, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and will set you back $249.99/€249, which isn’t a bad deal.

