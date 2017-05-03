Owners of the Huawei Honor 6X have been waiting patiently for the company to release the promised Android 7.0 Nougat update for the phone that first launched in October 2016. Today, the company has confirmed that update has begun rolling out to the Honor 6X.

The update, which was available to beta testers in early March, has just started, so if you own the Honor 6X, you may have to wait a few days or even a few weeks before it becomes available to download. Huawei did not state how large the file download will be in a statement to Android Central, but it’s almost certain to be a fairly large one, so Honor 6X owners will likely need a Wi-Fi connection to snag it.

In addition to all of the new features that Nougat will bring to the Honor 6X, Huawei will also offer its own EMUI 5.0 update for the phone. It will have its own set of new additions, including a revamped interface with optional app drawer. It also has some under-the-hood additions that include some on-device machine learning features. They are supposed to learn how you use the Honor 6X so it can optimize its hardware and resources and give you better overall performance.

If you own the Honor 6X, are you excited that the Nougat and EMUI 5.0 updates are finally on their way? Let us know what you think in the comments!