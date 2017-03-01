At the end of January, we reported on the Android Nougat beta program for the Honor 6X hitting Europe. It was available to five Honor fans from UK, Germany, France or Italy but, at the time, there was no US equivalent.

Now, Honor has announced that it is recruiting beta testers to try out EMUI 5.0 on the Honor 6X in the states via its USA Twitter channel.

It’s not clear what the specific requirements for the beta program are, or how many testers Honor is recruiting, but to apply, simply email your IMEI number to [email protected] now (or both IMEI numbers if you’re using a dual-SIM device).

Wanna be the first to test out EMUI 5.0 on your #Honor6X? Sign up to be a beta tester now. Email your IMEI to [email protected] now. pic.twitter.com/dbquir7yey — Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 28, 2017

We’ve already taken a look at the EMUI 5.0 software on the likes of the Huawei Mate 9. It brings a refreshed interface with optional app drawer, more intuitive access to settings (you no longer need to dive through 50 screens to get to where you want to be), as well as standard Nougat additions like multi-window support.

Recently, Honor said the 6X Nougat rollout would land in March. It then backtracked, stating this was for 6X review units only, and that the full rollout would arrive sometime in the first half of 2017. Depending on how smooth the beta phase runs, you could still see it at the front end of Q2 rather than in the last weeks of June.

To find out what else you can look forward to in MIUI 5.0, hit the link.